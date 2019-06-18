Eight men went axe to wood in the second annual STIHL timber sports New Zealand Championship over the weekend at Fieldays.

Stratford man Shane Jordan took away the title in the championship after battling in six gruelling disciplines.

Shane has 17 years under his tool belt in the sport, and has previously won the Standing Block Championship title two years in a row at the Sydney Royal Easter Show.



Shane's brother Jack also took home a championship title during this year's STIHL Timber Sports series at Fieldays, taking home the rookie title.



Nathan McDonald from Waiuku took second place. Jesse Whitehead, also from Waiuku, took third place.