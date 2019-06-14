The Rankin dairy farming family from Taranaki rocks, so Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern found out at Fieldays today.

Trish Rankin, recently named Fonterra Dairy Woman of the Year, and her four sons took advantage of the Prime Minister's walkabout at Fieldays to present her with some Rosie Rocks.

Some of the brightly painted rocks.

The boys fell in love with the brightly painted Rosie Rocks when they discovered them at Fieldays and thought Jacinda Ardern and partner Clarke Gayford's daughter Neve would like some too.

Rock hiding has been a popular hobby for families around New Zealand in recent years, with Facebook pages such as Taranaki Rocks helping people find and hide the painted rocks.

This craze has now come to Fieldays, with Rosie Rocks hidden around the Heritage Valley for children to find during the event this year.

Rosie, the 'cowbassador' for New Zealand dairy farmers, has been busy in recent weeks decorating rocks to be hidden and found.

The Rosie Rocks feature colourful dairy related images that are hand-painted – or is that hoof-painted?

Rosie says she wants her rocks to be a random act of kindness that will bring a smile to the faces of children attending Fieldays this year.