Mani is an 11-week-old grey kitten looking for a new family to call his own.

Currently looked after by the team at The Scratching Post, Mani has been desexed, vaccinated, treated against fleas and worms and passed a vet health check.

He is litterbox trained and will make a great pet for someone.

Mani and other kittens can be visited at The Scratching Post at 127 Broadway, Stratford. Open Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays between 10am - 2pm. Call 027 292 6167