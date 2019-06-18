There were no tails twitching, but plenty of purposeful feet as youngsters enjoyed a scavenger hunt around Stratford Library last Wednesday.

The activity was part of the weekly Tot Time held at the library during the school term.

Each week, children aged five and under come to the library with parents or caregivers to enjoy a story followed by an activity themed to the book they have read together.

Last week's session started with librarian Kate Fairhurst reading Hairy Maclary's Caterwaul Caper by Lynley Dodd to the youngsters.

Advertisement

From l to r: Milla (2) and Isla (4) Commerford taking part in a tot time activity with librarian Kate Fairhurst.

After they had heard the story about the much-loved fictional dog and his friends, the children were challenged to go on a scavenger hunt around the library looking for pictures of the characters.

Kate says the children always enjoy coming to the library for Tot Time.

Milla Commerford (2) said she enjoyed finding the pictures of Hairy Maclary and his friends while her sister, Isla (4) said the story was a particularly good one.

■ Tot Time: Wednesdays from 10.30am at Stratford Library during term time.