Members and friends of the Village Gallery in Eltham will have their artwork on display this month.

A total of 116 artworks from 27 artists will be on display in the members' annual mid-year exhibition. There is also an exhibition running through December and January featuring members work.

Maree Liddington, committee member at the Village Gallery says the exhibition gives members the chance to have their art on display in the gallery.

"It is a really good exhibition with a huge variety of artworks."

The artwork is also for sale. It includes paintings, mixed media, photography, pottery, fibre art, jewellery and novelty items.

Maree says the variety of work makes the display interesting for everyone.