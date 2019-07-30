How did the pupils cross the road? Safely.

Thanks to some new high vis gear Eltham Primary School pupils are able to cross the road as safely as possible.

The youngsters have received high vis vests and bag covers thanks to an initiative from RoadSafe Taranaki and NZ Police.

Senior Constable Jono Erwood visited the school last week to talk to the children about road safety and deliver the bag covers.

Principal Kathryn Pick says the behaviour of drivers on the road near the school concern her.

"This particular crossing is a big concern for us. The cars don't stop. We have concerns when we do monitor the crossing and bigger concerns such as the weekend when the teachers aren't there to monitor it."

She says the high vis will ensure the safety of pupils who need to cross the High St pedestrian crossing on their way to school.

Staff at the school monitor the crossing daily from 8.30am-8.50am in the morning and then again from 3pm-3.20pm in the afternoon.

"Despite our teachers wearing fluorescent vests and waiting at the crossing for our students so they can assist them to cross safely, there are still times when cars won't stop even for them."

Kathryn says the staff, students and their whānau are thrilled with the high-vis.

Eltham Primary school students who use the crossing on High St to get to and from the school received hi-vis vests.

"We are really happy. It's nice to have support and acknowledgement that someone else is wanting to help us keep our students safe."

Kathryn says she appreciates the support of NZ police, Jono and roadsafe in helping to keep the students safe.

"Jono does a lot for our school. We really appreciate all the support and the great relationship he has with our staff and students."

Mr Erwood says he handed out the hi-vis vests following a motor vehicle accident he attended on the pedestrian crossing.

"A child was close to the accident, he was ready to cross the crossing. I talked to the child afterwards who was quite upset. I noticed the child's dark clothing and the horrible weather of that day. I knew I had vests in the car. I gave the school 20 vests for the kids crossing the High St crossing for visibility and safety."

Jono then sourced bag covers and presented the children with them last week.

Jono says the key role for him is to keeps kids and communities safe.

"The hi-vis will help create awareness for the children's safety."