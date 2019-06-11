McDonald Stratford Men's division one football team played Kaitake FC football team.

Kaitake FC is a new club to the Taranaki competition. It dominated the game with their skill. Stratford played determinedly throughout the match. The final score was 7-0 to Kaitake.

The McDonald Stratford men's division two played FC Western. Both teams played well throughout the match. The final score was 2-2, with both teams applying pressure.

The Tungsten Legal Stratford Women's football team played the Waitara Women's team. Waitara won the match and showed their ability to control the flow. Final score was 10-1.

The youth grades had some good wins over the weekend boosting both teams' confidence.

The Aitkens Transport Stratford U18 football team came up against New Plymouth Boys High Big dogs. Stratford won the game and showed determination through out the match. Final score was 3-2.

The Stratford U15 football team had a well-deserved win against the New Plymouth Ranger Black. The final score was 5-3 to Stratford.

■ Games for this week:

Saturday 15: McDonald Stratford Men's division one vs Withers Coach line Moturoa 12:45 at Ōnuku Taipari Domain, Moturoa. McDonald Stratford Men's division two has a bye.

Sunday 16th: Tungsten Legal Stratford Women's vs Moturoa White, 10:30 at Ōnuku Taipari Domain, Moturoa