After a Queen's Birthday break, Brian Darth Funeral Services Stratford Men's A hockey team played against Te Kiri hockey team.

The old rivalry had both teams looking to move the ball and attack at every opportunity. The Stratford Men's A hockey team won the match. Final score was 2-1.

The CMK Stratford Avon Men's hockey team came up against the Northern Wolves. Avon put up a good fight but were quickly down 4-0 by half time. The match went to the Northern Wolves 5-0.

CMK Stratford A Women's hockey team played the Hāwera B Women. Stratford dominated on attack.The final score was 2-0 to Stratford. Player of the day was Lara Williams.

In New Plymouth, Le Dejeuner Catering Stratford Broadway hockey team took on the Masters Men's hockey team. Intense and fast hockey was on display throughout the match. Masters won the match 3-2. Thomas Instone was player of the day.

Matthew & Co Real Estate Stratford B Women also played in New Plymouth against Apex. With only nine players, the team played determinedly through out the match. The final score was 5-2 to Apex. Demi Ward received player of the day for the match.

■ Games this week:

On Friday: Stratford A Men vs Hāwera at 8pm.

On Saturday in Stratford: Stratford A Women vs Masters at 1.30pm, Stratford B Women vs Hāwera B at 3pm, Stratford Avon vs NPBHS XI at 4.30pm.

On Saturday in New Plymouth: Broadway vs Northern Wolves at 6.15pm.