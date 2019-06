Cinnamon came to the Scratching Post as a stray a few weeks ago.

With no owner coming forward to claim her, she is now in need of a loving family and a permanent home.

Cinnamon is 10 weeks old, has been desexed, vaccinated, treated against fleas and worms, had a vet health check, and is litterbox trained.

Her adoption fee is $130.

The Scratching Post is open Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays 10am - 2pm. 127 Broadway, Stratford, phone 027 292 6167.