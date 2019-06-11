Local Taranaki band Laconic Zephyr has had their fourth single hit number one on the New Zealand iTunes rock chart.

Fly With Me hit number one on May 31 and held the top spot for a few days. The song also hit number four on the overall singles chart.

Joss Bines, lead singer and bass player for Laconic Zephyr, says Joe Caldwell recorded the instruments and Mphatic recorded the vocals for the song. The song was also mastered and produced by Mphatic who wrote the single Don't Walk Away for the Taranaki Green Ribbon RATS.

"Fly With Me is a uplifting song which takes you a journey where you can live your dreams."

Fly With Me passed Elton John on the NZ iTunes rock chart. Joss says with Elton's tour and his movie being released, the band feels honoured to have reached the top spot.

"We feel it was awesome knowing we manage to move into the number one position, since Elton is such an established artist."