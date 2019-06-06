The Ian Adams-trained Tarabeebee was sent out a $2.40 favourite in the NZB Insurance Pearl Series Race (1200m) at New Plymouth today, and proved too strong for her opposition.

Ridden by local apprentice Hazel Schofer, Tarabeebee was eased back to sit off the pace after jumping from barrier six, before she was sent forward at the 700m mark.

Turning for home Schofer elected to navigate Tarabeebee towards the rail from her wide position, which proved to be the winning of the race for the 3-year-old filly who was able to gather in Beckidboo to win by a length, with a further 8-3/4 lengths back to Rare Breed in third.

Adams was pleased with Schofer's ride and he believes Tarabeebee will develop into a nice 4-year-old next season.

Advertisement

"She rode her quite well," he said. "I thought she was going to go out, but then realised she wasn't going to get a run out wide, so she eased back to the inside, it was a good ride.

"She is going to be all right. As a 4-year-old mare next year she is going to be quite handy, she is still maturing. It's good to get a win with them early on anyway."

With her victory, Tarabeebee collected the Pearl Series Level B bonus of $11,500 for her connections.

Adams and Schofer teamed up again two races later to win the Stable Books Pike Racing Maiden 1600m with Aratoka.

The 3-year-old daughter of Road to Rock distanced her rivals to score her maiden victory by nine lengths.