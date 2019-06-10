Photographs from four camera clubs will be on display at the Taranaki Inter-Club Photography Competition display.

Stratford, Hāwera, Inglewood and New Plymouth Camera Clubs will have their competition entries on display in the 53rd competition. The public display will feature both print and projected entries.

"Back from the sea" by Margaret Cook from Hawera Camera Club.

Sue Morton, president of Stratford Camera Club says the competition is an inspiring day.

"You see how your photos stack up against other photos and share ideas. Sometimes you can be inspired by other people's photos."

"Coke" by Miriam Hancock from Hawera Camera Club.

Each club puts a set of six images that work together to be judged by an outside person.

Hāwera Camera Club committee member and treasurer Karen Pratt says for the first time, the public will see the entries before the competition.

"This competition shows the richness of creativity in the region. The event will hopefully inspire others to try different techniques and provide a source of inspiration for photographers."

There will be four screens set up at the public display, with each screen running through projected photos.

"There will be plenty to look at."

Amy Fowler is guest speaker at the completion. Amy started her career as a photographer in 2011, starting her Bachelors Degree at UCOL. She won the New Zealand Institute of Professional Photographers Student of the Year award two years in a row. In 2017, Amy and partner Kevin opened a shop in Palmerston North, something they had always dreamed of doing.

Amy says the interclub competition is a fantastic way for people to get involved and follow their passions.

"The entries I received for the Interclub competition were incredible. They showed a vast range of subject, creativity and personality. The way I judge prints is based on technical ability, lighting, creativity, composition, subject and presentation.

"I have loved seeing the entrants' images. They have poured blood, sweat and tears into their work. It certainly was a tough one to judge."

Karen says Amy will be a source of inspiration.

"Weatherman" by Libby Hogg from Hawera Camera Club.

Each member of the four camera clubs can put forward two prints and two projected, Karen says.

"The inter-club competition is held each year. It highlights your awareness of professional photography," Karen says. "The good thing about photography is you use a different lens to see the world."

■ The competition's free public display is on Saturday June 15 at 2pm, at the TSB Hub Lounge Camberwell Road, Hāwera from 6pm-8pm.