Visitors to the Stratford Library will now be able to use two new services after six new computers were installed.

They can print in colour and scan to email - both services unavailable before. Stratford Library is one of the first libraries to receive the new technology.

Senior Library Officer Bridget Roper says Stratford Library has been part of Aotearoa People's Network Kaharoa for over 10 years, providing invaluable benefits to both urban and rural residents, and visitors to Stratford.

"The new computers have different features from the old ones, in particular the move to

a Chrome desktop, but staff will be on hand to assist users when needed. We're always

happy to help," says Bridget.

Advertisement

"The computers are hugely popular, so it's great to offer more options. They enable our

community members to do important things such as applying for jobs, paying bills

online, researching family histories, and connecting with friends through social

networking sites."