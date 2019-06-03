Last Wednesday teachers across the country were on strike, meaning kids were off school.

But the teams at Deluxe Diner and Event Cinemas New Plymouth came to the rescue.

Parents across the country had to take a day off work or come up with alternative arrangements while teachers went on strike.

For some lucky Taranaki parents, The Hits Taranaki came to the rescue with the Hits Taranaki Babysitters promotion.

Emma Helleur, day announcer on The Hits Taranaki, says they ran a promotion for parents to win having The Hits Taranaki team as babysitters for the day.

Advertisement

"The winners were able to have their kids looked after by our team for the day, meaning they didn't have to hunt for childcare."

The new seats at Event Cinema New Plymouth impressed the youngsters, who all enjoyed the movie Aladdin.

Emma says they took a total of 13 kids out for the day, and thanks to Event Cinemas New Plymouth and Deluxe Diner, the kids had a great time.

"We started off the day watching Aladdin the movie at Event Cinemas, and then carried on for lunch and an icecream sundae at Deluxe Diner."

Zac and Kate Sturmer who attend Ngaere School, were among the lucky youngsters to enjoy a day out with The Hits Taranaki.

Emma says the competition was popular with parents.

"In 24 hours we had just under 200 entries. It was great to be able to help a few parents out, making their life that little bit easier. We are really grateful to everyone who got involved with this promotion, especially the teams at Event Cinema and Deluxe Diner."