In under two months, candidate nominations for the local government elections open, and a total of five current Stratford District Councillors have confirmed they will be seeking re-election at this point.

Last month, Councillors Grant Boyde, John, Sandford and Gloria Webby all confirmed they were seeking re-election. They are joined this week by Councillors Jono Erwood and Alan Jamieson who have also contacted the Stratford Press to say they are also standing again.

Councillor Jono Erwood is seeking election for a third term.

Jono Erwood, who is in his second term as a Councillor for the urban ward, says he believes Council needs continuity in leadership, as there are several projects underway.

"We have the bike park, the changes in Prospero Place, the swimming pool and the subdivision all in process currently, and it would be good to see those through, to finish what has been started."

Jono says completed projects such as the library are a credit to Council, but much of what Council does is unseen or less tangible.

"I want to continue the focus on sustainable rates, getting people to shop local and the maintenance of unseen infrastructure to prevent future issues arising."

Councillor Alan Jamieson is seeking election for a fourth term.

Alan Jamieson, who is seeking re-election for a fourth term as councillor, says he believes he still reflects the voice of the community at the Council table.

"Stratford needs strong representation that will put the interests of Stratford rate payers first. "

Alan, who is also in his second term as Deputy Mayor- an appointment made by the Mayor - says he enjoys serving the community as a Councillor.

"I have always committed the time and work necessary to do the research and make informed, accountable and transparent decisions."