

The Taranaki Open shooting competition was held at Eltham on May 24 and 25.

Over 70 shooters attended the competition from all across the North Island. On May 25, the Hāwera Open competition was held. Eltham Smallbore Rifle Club had a good turnout at both competitions.

Alex Sadovnikova won D-grade at both events, scoring 290.7 and 286.10 respectively over three cards. Bjorn Fowler came third at the Taranaki open and second in the Hāwera Open with 283.11 and 276.6. Clare Bramley came third at the Taranaki Open with 294.13 and fourth at Hāwera with 293.15.

Monday May 27 results:

Top score of the evening was shared between Bob Bramley and Clare Bramley both scoring 99.6.

Group Cards: Michael Stratton: 100,100; Kelsi Bayly: 100, 100; Jordey Russell: 97, 100, 98; John McLeod 100, 99, 99; Crystal Gryshchuk: 97, 97; Mattia Buhler 97, 100

Full Cards: Michael Stratton: 90.1, Kelsi Bayly: 80.0, John McLeod: 87.2,Bob Bramley: 99.6, 97.4, Clare Bramley: 99.6, 95.3, 98.4,Garry Rowlands: 96.2, 99.4, 97.6, 98.4,Paul Tidswell: 98.3, Henry Armond: 98.7, 95.3, Brian Hicks: 97.2, 97.3, Alex Sadovnikova: 95.3, 90.1, Richard Armond: 83.0, 95.3, Murray Chinery: 94.4, Bjorn Fowler: 91.1, Alan Drake: 92.3, 92.2, Michelle Hofmans: 87.1, 93.3, Boston Taylor: 88.1, Don Litchfield: 85.1, 92.2.

Friday May 31 results: Top score of the night went to Garry Rowlands with 99.5.

Group Cards: John McGill: 100, Sujata Gush: 96, Lucas Ngarewa: 96, 95, 95.

Full Cards: Bjorn Fowler: 99.3, 91.1, 91.0, 94.3; Craig McGill: 98.3, 93.1; Garry Rowlands: 99.5, 98.5, 99.4, 98.6; Bob Bramley: 97.4, 97.5; Brian Hicks: 97.2, 97.4; Henry Armond: 94.1, 97.6; Alex Sadovnikova: 93.2, 97.3, 93.3; Murray Chinery: 93.1, 96.5, 94.2; Boston Taylor: 85.3, 93.1; Alan Drake: 94.3, 93.3; Keely Burnell: 90.0 90.0; Stephen Hicks: 90.1, 88.1; Paul Longstaff: 85.0; John McGill: 77.0, 74.1.

■ The Eltham Smallbore Rifle Club meets Monday and Friday from 7pm, all equipment and instruction are provided as well as supervision. The minimum age is10 years. Club meets at 5 Pinny Drive, Eltham.