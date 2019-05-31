Jan and Linz Franklin love their cats.

"They are family, each one of them is so very loved."

Jan Franklin says their home doesn't feel complete with one of their beloved cats missing.

Rascal, a 4-year-old white and black cat, went missing shortly after the couple moved from Egmont Village to Stratford with their eight cats.

Rascal the cat has been missing for a month.

"We kept them all in for the first week, which is the longest we have ever kept them in when we have moved. Then we let them out for a bit during the day, and Rascal didn't come home when the others did."

Two of their other cats also went missing, but both returned home, says Jan.

"Actually, Sonic went missing twice. The first time just for 24 hours and then again for four days. But he came home again. It's only Rascal who hasn't returned at all."

As well as Rascal, Sonic and Rocco, the Franklins also own Bella, Rory, Zander, Ocean and Bengali. Each cat has their very own character but they are all loved family pets.

"We just want Rascal back home with the others where he belongs," says Jan.

She says she and her husband Linz, and their neighbours on Mercade Close, have spent hours searching the surrounding area, including the racecourse, the A&P showgrounds and the main roads.

"We are asking everyone to check their sheds, outside buildings and any other places a cat could be hiding. If your neighbours are away, check their sheds and gardens too please. We just want to find Rascal."

As with all their cats, Rascal is microchipped so they know he hasn't been found and handed in to a vet or an animal shelter.

■ If you have seen Rascal, call Jan and Linz on 027 8722 309.