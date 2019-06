Moxi is one of several longhaired kittens looking for loving families to adopt them.

She is 11 weeks old and like all kittens for adoption at The Scratching Post she has been desexed, vaccinated, treated against fleas and worms, had a vet health check, and is litterbox trained.

The Scartching Post is open Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays 10am-2pm, 127 Broadway, Stratford, phone 027 292 6167.