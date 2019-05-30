It has been one year since the region-wide project Towards Predator Free Taranaki was announced.

Taranaki community's predator control is expanding at a rapid pace, removing rats, possums and stoats and disrupting the threats facing native wildlife and plants.

Taranaki Regional Council Chairman David MacLeod says he's excited by the community's commitment and progress a year since the region-wide project was announced on 30 May.

"Rural and urban residents, iwi, community organisations and schools are uniting to remove rats, stoats and possums from urban, rural and conservation land.

Advertisement

"Taranaki Regional Council monitoring data shows intensive predator control may already be making a difference. Rats and possums in urban New Plymouth are decreasing, while the trapping network in rural and urban areas is expanding rapidly."

Monitoring by using rat footprint tracking and a possum bite-mark index, show catch rates have dropped. Rats have gone from 33 per cent to 19 per cent in the past year, while the urban New Plymouth possum index has fallen from 25.6 to 1.4 per cent in the past four years.

"This is amazing. It suggests the rapidly growing trapping network in urban New Plymouth backyards, parks and reserves is having an impact, supporting successful efforts removing predators on rural and conservation land," Council Chairman David MacLeod says.

The project, led by Taranaki Regional Council, will cost $47 million in the first five years, with $11.7 million from the Government. Towards Predator-Free Taranaki is the biggest project of its kind in the country.

Over the past year, the project has had many highlights. All possums have almost been eradicated from Ōakura, New Plymouth School students have been leading urban efforts, the first sighting of North Island robin at Pukeiti in 112 years and the New Plymouth rural landowners maintaining and owning traps to catch pests.

The project has initially focused on New Plymouth district in the first year. In the coming years, the focus will expand around the mountain. The overwhelming demand by residents to get traps in backyards has, at times, stretched the supply of traps.

Council Chairman David MacLeod is thrilled with the community's response to join the drive Towards Predator-Free Taranaki.

"I'm so proud of our residents, especially many of our schools for leading our urban predator control, but it's vital we keep going with this momentum.

"Trap catches may slow down soon, but that's when we know predator numbers are decreasing and we need more traps operating, strengthening the trapping network before it expands further around the region."

■ To get involved, go to www.trc.govt.nz/pf-taranaki2050/