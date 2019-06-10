A St John's dance led to a marriage that has stood strong for 60 years.

Barry and Dot Close celebrate their diamond wedding anniversary on June 6.

Dot was a St John candidate officer. She went to the St John dance and met Barry and they danced the night away.

"We got on so well together," Dot says.

The couple were married in the Holy Trinity Church in Stratford on June 6 1959. Dot was 19 and Barry was 20.

Dot's sister in law's mother made her wedding dress. She had two bridesmaids, her sister Patricia Moss and Merl Fields. Barry had two best men, Malcolm Peters and his brother, Keith.

The couple had their honeymoon in Auckland. They had two daughters, nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

The key to a good marriage? Dot says it is all give and take.

"Everything is shared, we work together."

Barry says the key to a good marriage is to love and help each other.

"It's the best thing I ever did," Barry says when asked how it feels to be married for 60 years.

The couple have been involved with many things through their marriage. Barry used to coach netball when Dot played. The couple were also a part of marching, with Dot a chaperone and Barry one of the recorders.

Dot and Barry celebrated on Saturday night with their family at the Senior Citizens Hall. There was a dinner cooked by all their daughters and a video made by the whole family filled with memories of Dot and Barry's marriage.