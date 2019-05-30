Summer is definitely losing its grip. The boys have stopped swimming and the fire has been on in the evenings.

I have pulled out my gumboots and spade. 'Tis the season to be planting. The soil is moist and nurseries around the region have young plants ready to be put into Taranaki soil.

If you only do one thing to restore Taranaki during the colder months it should be to plant a native grass, shrub or tree.

"Mister!' he said with a saw dusty sneeze. "I am the Lorax I speak for the trees." (Quote taken from The Lorax by Dr Seuss).

Advertisement

Native forest and wetlands once covered our entire region. Extensive clearance and development has led to the loss of large areas of native vegetation.

Remaining areas are under threat from pests, plants and animals. Protecting existing areas and putting new plants in the ground has huge benefits.

Native plants combat climate change, they filter water, clean the air, improve the soil, beautify our homes and provide shelter and food for our native birds, fish, lizards and insects.

A common question I get asked is what should I plant? There are 6698 native plants in New Zealand so how do you figure this out? A series of Restoration Planting Guides have been produced for Taranaki.

It is really important to plant a local. Plants where seeds or cuttings came from within Taranaki are better adapted to local conditions and are more likely to thrive. As locals, they are a natural part of our plant community. There is a list of nurseries which stock local plants in the guides.

There are community planting events organised by Taranaki Conservationists or the New Plymouth District Councils. School pupils can join in with their local Enviroschools for Arbor Day planting on June 5.

■ The series of restoration guides are available to print from www.restoretaranaki.nz. If you would like a hard copy, email: contact@wildfortaranaki.nz