Primary and secondary school teachers have put down their pens in protest this morning, as part of an unprecedented joint strike across the country.

In New Plymouth, hundreds of teachers, principals, parents, pupils and other supporters met at Puke Ariki Landing in New Plymouth for a rally before they marched through the streets of New Plymouth in protest.

PPTA Taranaki Regional Chairperson, Erin MacDonald, says the strike is the largest ever industrial action by New Zealand teachers, covering almost 50,000 members across the two unions.

"We are united in our aspirations. We want every child to leave school with the skills, knowledge and confidence they need to reach their potential," says Erin.

"Teachers do not take strike action lightly. We would rather be with our students in our classrooms. It is hugely disappointing that we have reached this point."

John Gilbert was watching the rally. A retired teacher himself, he said the issues were not only not improving, but had also got worse over the years.

"Years ago we complained about conditions, but it seems to have got worse not better. Now teachers are working even more hours, and the pay is just a joke really."