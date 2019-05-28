The Taranaki Steelformers Mountain Airs basketball team played against the Nelson Giants on Sunday.

The Taranaki Mountainairs won the match, and the final score was 96-92.

Rhyley Coles was The Hits Player of the Day, and was nominated to lead the Taranaki Mountainairs at their home game. Rhyley also received a sports pack, a t-shirt and one adult and one child ticket to the game.

■ To nominate your child to be The Hits Player of the Day, fill out the nomination form at www.thehits.co.nz