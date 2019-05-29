Stratford children joined with over a million other New Zealanders and Australians last Wednesday. for National Simultaneous Storytime.

The event, now in its 19th year, is an Australian libraries industry initiative aimed at encouraging young people to read and enjoy books.

Freya Whittington and Max Joblin with the certificate the pupils received for participating.

Following endorsement of the event by the Library Industry Association of New Zealand, Stratford Library signed up to participate.

Each year a book is chosen, to be read at the same time across libraries all over New Zealand and Australia.

Advertisement

This year's book was Alpacas with Maracas by Matt Cosgrove.

Children from rooms one and two of St Joseph's Stratford came to the library to take part in the event, enjoying not only a fun storytime, but also a craft activity based on the book.

Kendall Simons and Alexis Southorn show off the maracas they made after listening to the story.

After listening to the story, the youngsters made their own maracas, before listening to the story again, this time

Librarian Kate Fairhurst with pupils from St Joseph's School, Stratford.

sing their maracas to provide sound when needed.