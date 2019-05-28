McDonald Stratford men's division two football team celebrated their first win for the season in a tightly fought game against Pipeline Peringa on Saturday.

Final score was 5-2 with McDonald Stratford winning the match.

McDonald Stratford men's division 1 team played determinedly against Rimu Electrical New Plymouth Rangers Oddbodz.

Stratford looked to be equal with Rangers and were able to counter their attacks with scoring attempts of their own. Within the last five minutes in the first half, the Rangers broke through and scored.

The final score was 4-0 to New Plymouth Rangers.

Tungsten legal Stratford Women's took on derby rivals Eltham Ladies. The match went to Eltham with a final score or 5-0.

Aitkens Transport Stratford U18 dominated their game against Francais Douglas Memorial College Cardinals taking the win 7-0.

In the U15 division, Stratford were beaten by Inglewood U15, final score 8-1.

Games this week:

Saturday June 1: McDonald Stratford Mens division one vs Taranaki Tyre Torque Woodleigh 12:45pm at Swansea Park,

Stratford McDonalds Stratford Mens division two vs Hutchins Dick Peringa Pirates 2.45pm at Swansea Park, Stratford.

Tungsten Legal Stratford Womens has a bye.