Percy Thomson Gallery is hosting the 2019 Taranaki Arts Trail exhibition.

The gala opening was attended by a large crowd on Friday night, including the 84 artists who are opening their homes and studios to the public for the 2019 Trail.

The exhibition features one piece of work from each of the registered artists on the Trail.

It is an opportunity for Trail visitors to view each artist's work to decide which studios they would like to visit. All artwork is for sale.

The Taranaki Arts Trail artists will open their studios to the public on the extended weekend of June 8, 9 and 10. Visitors will be treated to an up-close and personal experience. Whether it's a purpose-built studio, workshop or dining room table, the artist's space is open to anyone who wants to lift the lid on how all types of art is created. Some 'old' faces are returning to the Trail this year and there are a number of artistic newbies who will stir the mix.

There is a refreshingly broad spectrum of career stages, from the emerging artist through to the established and world-renowned, using all manner of methods and materials. Visitors will see some finished works and can also investigate the artistic process; material, vision, philosophy etc.

Right around the mountain there are so many studios to discover, and if last year is anything to go by, it will be hard to pick a favourite. Visitors can lap up the majestic scenery as they hop from studio to studio on their voyage of artistic discovery, enjoying the warm hospitality that Taranaki folk are famous for.

Admission is free to the studios/workshops. To help plan your tour the Trail has been divided geographically to north, east, south and west regions. Percy Thomson Gallery will be open at the earlier time of 9.30am and close at 4.30pm on the Trail weekend. Brochures are available at the gallery.