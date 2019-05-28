

"It's not just for old folks. It's for anyone who wants to come along and join us."

Malcolm Savage says while the Stratford Old Folks Association changed the name to the Stratford and District Senior Citizens Club some years ago, people still sometimes think it is only for "old folks".

"That's not the case at all. We have members not yet old enough to draw their pension and we welcome anyone who wants to join."

Malcolm, club president for five years, says he would love to see more new members join up.

"I have been a member of the club for about six years now, and know how much I enjoy it. I would like other people to find out how good it is as well."

Irene Hertz, vice president and treasurer, says she has never regretted joining.

"I came to a meeting five years ago with a couple of friends. We knew a few members and thought we would come and see if we liked it. Well, obviously we did as we still all come along."

Irene says across New Zealand clubs are closing in small towns as membership dwindles.

"Which means people have fewer places to go for friendship and to enjoy a social outing. It is really important we keep clubs like this going to ensure people have the opportunity to enjoy fellowship and companionship with like-minded people."

Currently the club meets twice a week, with members enjoying games of indoor bowls as well as cards, and a light afternoon tea.

"We also have a regular meat raffle and other raffles," says Malcolm, "and it also gives people the opportunity to catch up with friends, have a chat and enjoy getting out of their own homes".

Irene says while bowls and card games are a regular feature, they also have board games.

Irene Hertz and Malcolm Savage say there is always space at a table to join in a game.

"This is something we have just introduced, as we realise not everyone always wants to play bowls or cards. So if people haven't come before because they aren't interested in bowls or cards, now there is another option as well. We would also be open to other ideas form future members of course."

Malcolm and Irene say the doors are open to anyone interested in seeing what the club has to offer.

"I think once you step in and meet everyone, you will find plenty of reasons to stay and have fun," says Irene.

The Stratford and District Senior Citizen's Club is on the corner of Regan and Juliet Street. They meet Mondays and Fridays from 12.45 to 3.30pm. Membership is $10 a year.

The AGM takes place on Friday, May 31.