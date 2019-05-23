A woman has been taken to hospital by ambulance this morning, following a single car accident on Monmouth Rd.

A police spokesperson at the scene said while it was too early to be sure of the cause of the accident, the foggy weather was likely to have been a factor.

He said it was the second accident police had attended this morning before 9am.

Two fire trucks and an ambulance were also in attendance at the accident.

Police, fire and St John ambulance staff also attended the scene of an accident, in which a car rolled, on Tariki Rd this morning just before 7am.

On the Manawatu, Taranaki, Whanganui-Ruapehu Police Facebook page, a message was posted this morning advising motorists to take care on SH3 between Inglewood and Eltham. The post said weather wasn't "great," and the roads were slippery with poor visibility.

Motorists are advised to take extra care and ncrease their following distances and slow down.