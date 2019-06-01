Hāwera High School students have been given the opportunity to have their art on display.

Angela McAlpine, Head of Department for Visual Arts at Hāwera High School says the students artwork on display at the gallery is a great way for the students to celebrate their work.

Year 13 student Amber Dawson has her art board she completed last year displayed at Lysaght Gallery. She feels grateful to be given the opportunity to display her art.

The art boards consist of three panels of art for year 13 students and two panels for year 11 and 12 students.

"It makes me feel proud of my work and proud of myself that someone thinks my art is worth looking at."

The exhibition is called Selected Paint and Photo Folios from Hāwera High School.

Amber says she has always had a passion for art. She has had her art displayed in the gallery in the past. Her board from last year took her the whole year to make, with work from the year's internal assessments contributing to the art board.

Her topic this year is Alice in Wonderland. Amber's focus was the Mad Hatter.

Amber says coming up with ideas for her art is easier when she's excited about the topic.

"I'd look at anything and if it excites me. If it is something interesting to me at the time, I'll base my art on it."

■ The art exhibition runs from May 3 to June 8 at the Lysaght Watt Gallery.