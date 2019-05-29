A girls' rock band has lived up to their name after their performance at Taranaki Smoke Free Rock Quest.

Kings Protégéz is made up of three members from Stratford High School, pianist Kerry Rayner, drummer Mikayla Lehmann and lead singer and bass player Summer Spooner.

The band's name came after Summer was "just joking" with her music teacher, Tecwyn King, she says.

"Since our band was made up of his favourite students, we would call ourselves Kings Protégéz. It was meant to be a joke and probably isn't true by a long shot, but my band actually liked the name, so we stuck with it."

Summer won the best musician award at the Rock Quest event, after Kings Protégéz performed two songs, Cherry Blossoms and White Orchid. Both were composed by Summer.

The band had started practicing the two songs a month ago, with each member learning new things as well as the songs.

"Our drummer hadn't studied music since year nine. She had been attending drum lessons just four months prior. Our pianist was the main instrumentalist and she had to learn two songs which were composed in a month."

Summer was the lead singer and bass player for the band. Prior to being in the band, Summer had never played bass.

"On the night of the performance I did my best to make it look as if I had been playing for years."

Summer says she loves the adrenaline rush she gets when she performs.

"It was terrifying, but after you perform enough, you start getting addicted to the feeling of the shivers and feelings the nervousness gives you."

Summer says she was shocked to have won the best musician award.

"I had just spent the entire night watching talented instrumentalists, singers, and straight out future rock stars perform right in front of me. I was pretty convinced that I would spend the prizegiving cheering for everyone else."

Summer says when she was named as the winner, she couldn't believe it.

"I remember thinking, 'did she just say my name? I need to make sure because if I go up there and the award isn't for me that would be pretty embarrassing.'

"Luckily my band was there to give me a shove otherwise I'm pretty sure I would've stayed rooted."

Summer thanks those who gave her inspiration in writing the songs.

"I want to thank my family for all the support and cheering they gave us on the night. Most importantly I want to thank the band members and friends Kerry Rayner, the pianist and drummer Mikayla Lehmann for all the effort they put in and for being the coolest people I have ever performed with.

"I also want to give a special thanks to Mr King for having a cool last name otherwise that just would not have worked out well."