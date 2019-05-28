The Inglewood Fire Brigade will be celebrating 125 years of service.

The Fire Brigade will be holding their 125-year Jubilee on Queen's Birthday weekend.

Firefighter Nicky Kuklinski, secretary for the Inglewood Fire Brigade, says the event is going to be a big celebration.

"It is going to be a family friendly event to celebrate the Inglewood Fire Brigade in the community."

The event will include an open day at the station, a colouring in competition, sausage sizzle and a fire brigade demonstration. At noon there will be a parade of fire engines through the years.

Nicky says there is a fun display at the FunHo toy museum in Inglewood to go have a look at.

"It is a fantastic display of the Inglewood Volunteer Fire Brigade over the past 125 years. It is well worth going to have a look at.

Nicky says the Inglewood Volunteer Fire Brigade reaching 125 years is a wonderful achievement.

"We have a lot of past members coming to celebrate the weekend with us which is fantastic and even two of our old fire engines coming back for this special occasion. It will be great to be able to celebrate this special occasion with the community."

■ The Jubilee will be held at the Inglewood Fire Station on 37 Richmond Street June 1 from 10am to 2pm. It is a free event with a sausage sizzle and ice cream.