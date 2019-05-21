Rawinia Henderson is running for mayor in this year's local government elections.

There are now two candidates for the top job in Stratford, three months before nominations close.

Rawinia and her husband Des live in Midhirst with their three children, and she says it has always been home.

"I was born in the Waikato, but came here with my nana and my aunty when I was just six weeks old."

Rawinia is a whānau support worker for Tu Tama Wāhine ō Taranaki, working with people in need as well as their families within a Te Ao Māori perspective.

Her own heritage spans from the top of the North Island to Taranaki, with a connection to the Waikato as well, she says.

"My stepfather is Niuean and he's been a major influence on me as well."

In 2016 Rawinia unsuccessfully ran for councillor, an experience she says she learned from.

"At first i was totally crushed because I felt I had let down the around 800 people who believed in what I stood for. It took me time to figure out it wasn't a failure, but part of my journey.

"I look back now with gratitude and humility as it gave me the time to figure out what I stood for."

Rawinia has yet to make a decision on if she will run for councillor as well this time.

"Running for mayor is my priority."

She says the decision to run was organic.

"The push to run came from the massacre in Christchurch. It highlighted to me that there is often no voice for minorities. By that I mean any minority group, be it faith, LGBTQI+, culture.

"All these minorities can seem invisible at times, and I feel they need a voice.

"The massacre, the kōrero of people telling me I should stand, and my role in social services all combined to inform my decision to stand, to speak for those who need a voice."

Rawinia remembers a friend once saying they didn't vote, because none of the candidates looked like them or came from a similar background.

"I want people to see someone who looks like them, who represents them, standing for them."

Rawinia says becoming mayor would enable her to speak up for the Stratford community.

"We could talk about the roading, the wastewater and all that, or we could focus on the social side. I believe if we fix the people, the land will follow.

"Maybe you don't think they are council issues, but they are. As mayor, I can get my voice heard at national government and effect change."

If Rawinia is successful she will make history as the first female or Māori mayor of Stratford. She says not only is she making history, but hopes to inspire the future as well.

"We have had 24 mayors of Stratford, and not one Māori among them. Even if one of our mokopuna can see we are trying our best, then they may have the courage to put their best foot forward tomorrow."