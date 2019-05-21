A block of four buildings on Broadway is being demolished to make way for a new development in town.

Jason Kowalewski, of Kowalewski Holding Limited, the company behind the development, says demolition began in early April.

"Over that period, we have attempted to salvage as much as possible without compromising the security of the site. Most items have either been kept or gifted to people who have shown a use for the materials."

Jason says some of the pieces salvaged will be incorporated into the new development, while others have been gifted.

Advertisement

"Some cabinets were donated to help with the Kings Theatre revamp. Unfortunately we were unable to save the top facade on the buildings as the substantial costs involved could not be justified when there was really no use for them."

He says the pieces salvaged for the new development may be used as they are, or turned into works of art for display.

While there are four buildings in the block being demolished, Jason says while numbers 259, 257 and 249 will be fully demolished, number 247 will only have the front half removed at this point.

"The back half of 247 Broadway is subject to a party wall agreement. We are talking with the neighbouring owner who has been very reasonable and willing to help, however at this stage we are in discussions about what the best solution is for all parties involved so we can achieve a great result for the future of the main street. In the meantime the back half will be closed off but remain standing."

Jason says it makes sense to wait for the old ANZ building, which sits beside the buildings owned by Kowalewski Holding Limited, to be demolished before starting construction work on the new building.

The ANZ building is owned by Stratford District Council, and a commitment to demolish the building after the end of the ANZ bank lease in October this year has been made by Council.

In 2016, Kowalewski Holding Limited announced plans to develop a retail and cafe space in the area. Jason says he cannot provide any information while details are still being worked out.

"We still have a few things we're working through, however once those details have been confirm we hope to make an announcement in regards to the new complex."