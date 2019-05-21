Kobe is a very cuddly lap cat, says Karma Andrews of the Scratching Post, where Kobe currently lives.

Karma says Kobe was a homeless kitten when the Scratching Post team found him.

His foster home has both cats and dogs, meaning he is used to sharing his home with other animals.

Kobe is one of a few kittens currently looking for their forever home through The Scratching Post in Stratford.

As with all kittens available through The Scratching Post, Kobe has been desexed, vaccinated, treated against fleas and worms, vet health checked, and is litterbox trained.

Kittens available for adoption are in store Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays between 10am-2pm, The Scratching Post, 127 Broadway Stratford, ph 027 292 6167.