The people of Whangamomona want to know why they have been left in the dark.

Last week over 50 people attended a public meeting to discuss the problem of regular power outages in the township.

The meeting was attended by residents and Barbara Kuriger, MP for Taranaki -King Country, who said she wanted to make sure the rural community was as well served as it could be. Stratford Mayor Neil Volzke also attended the meeting.

The power outages in Whangamomona are frequent, says Richard Pratt, owner of the Whangamomona Hotel.

In the past three weeks alone, Richard says the township has experienced five or six power outages.

He bought a generator for the hotel last year and says it has already been used numerous times.

"The generator has done 500 hours since we've had it, brought in the middle of last year. Before the generator we would either wait for the power to come back on or go to New Plymouth and hire a generator."

The power outages aren't just for a few hours, he says.

"Last year at the end of February, beginning of March had a power outage that lasted five days. We've been here six years and it has gotten progressively worse since we got here. Storms and forestry are a big factor. It is now coming down to lack of maintenance."

Another Whangamomona resident, Tracey Haskell, says the power outages are frustrating. She owns a shop in the town called Dolly Gray, and says once the power is off she has to use candles for light, and gas to cook. She feels the power companies need to be more proactive in fixing the problem.

"Power companies used to be owned by people and now they're owned by corporates looking for a profit."

Kerry Turner owns an accommodation business in Tahora and says power outages have a huge impact on his business. He was attending the meeting looking to understand the problem.

"I am hoping for clarity on why maintenance hasn't been done on the lines for years."

PowerCo Customer Experience Manager Matthew Ogier and other members from PowerCo answered questions from the public.

Matthew said it was his job to look a community in the eye and listen to how they feel.

"PowerCo is one link in a complex company."

Matthew said since Easter, the issues with the power have been causes by trees, weather and a possum climbing the wires. He said the problem was also caused by hairline cracks in the insulators.

Several people at the meeting raised concerns about the impact the forestry business has on power supply, with the proximity of trees to power lines an issue.

Stratford Mayor Neil Volzke said a power outage often didn't just mean no lights.

He pointed out that outages are often caused by trees falling on to the lines, meaning roads can also be blocked and phone lines taken out. Council could help with long-term preventative measures on this.

"The Stratford District Council is currently working on a new District Plan. The District Plan can put in place set back rules to control where trees are planted. In this case, the set-back rule would be you cannot plant a tree within a certain distance of a power line. The District Plan is a legal mechanism to make it happen."

This would mean future plantings did not put above ground power and telephone lines at risk of being struck by tree branches or falling trees.

Matthew said he thinks PowerCo could do a better job but PowerCo needs to make sure they have resources to do so.

"We're absolutely committed to fixing these problems. We know things have got worse."

Whangamomona is powered by the Strathmore feeder. Matthew said there has been a full feeder patrol arranged where the entire feeder will be checked for faults.

PowerCo is spending $2 million on fixing the faults, he said.