Sports and Culture at Stratford High School will combine in a quiz night fundraiser.

Stratford High School Australian touring netball team is joining the students fundraising to get to New Caledonia in a quiz night event to raise funds for their trips.

The netball team is leaving for Australia in July to compete in a netball competition. The team has been fundraising for eight months to raise money.

Denise Kay, netball co-ordinator at Stratford High School and organiser of the trip, says this is her eighth time taking the trip.

"Every trip has different highlights. I love seeing students undertaking new adventures, playing netball against other countries and making lifelong friendships. Another highlight is winning the spirit of netball award four times."

Denise says the trip is an amazing experience.

"Selection for this team has been based not only on a player's netball ability but also on their conduct in class and in the wider school community, as well as their dedication to netball.

"Once they are selected for this tour the level of commitment increases for all those involved - 6:30am netball practices, dance rehearsals and numerous fundraisers. The level of dedication for 10 months is truly inspiring."

The quiz night will be held on Saturday. Josh Hickford, a contestant from Survivor New Zealand will be talking about fame and his cancer charity I Can. You Can. We Can.

Denise thanked Horizon Energy Services, CMK Accountants and DC Joinery for sponsoring the trip.

■ The quiz night is on Saturday May 25 at Stratford High School hall. Doors open at 6:30pm with the quiz starting at 7pm. Cost is $60 per team with six people per team. A light supper is provided. There are prizes, auctions and raffles with eftpos available. Email Suzie Terry at ts@stratfordhigh.school.nz to enter a team. Money needs to be paid by May 24.