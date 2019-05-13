A former Stratford Borough town clerk Peter Field has died in his sleep in England.

Peter died aged 90, on Anzac Day in Staines-upon-Thames, England, where he retired to in 1989.

Field was town clerk from 1958 to 1961 and also served as town clerk in Putaruru, Havelock North and county clerk in Whangārei.

Born in Sydney, Field first came to New Zealand in late 1951 when he was a chef in the Merchant Navy on the MS Wanganella.

Advertisement

Prior to that he was on the first Wāhine ship, chartered by the New Zealand Government to carry Army troops to Korea, which ran aground on August 15, 1951 on the Masela Island Reef off Cape Palsu in the Arafura Sea, where it remains today.

He is survived by Shirley, his wife of 66 years, five children, 12 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.