The award winning New Zealand theatre company, Trick of The Light Theatre will be bringing their deliciously dark fairly-tale, The Road That Wasn't There for the first time to New Plymouth, TSB Showplace this weekend.

Championing puppetry, shadow play and live music this show is rooted in New Zealand's folklore and it's a curious tale for intrepid children (aged 8-plus) and adventurous adults.

Set in Central Otago, The Road That Wasn't There is rooted in New Zealand folklore, from lost moa roaming the foothills, to faeries who drink moonshine out of the back of Mitre 10. This curious tale, reminiscent of the late great Margaret Mahy or Neil Gaiman, is the brainchild of Trick of the Light Theatre and played to full houses in its premiere season at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

In New Zealand there are some 56,000km of paper roads – streets and towns that exist only on surveyors' maps. Or do they? A young woman strays from the beaten track and finds herself in a paper world. It seems a land of possibility but she soon discovers that things that happen in the fictional world can have frighteningly real consequences.

The Road That Wasn't There: TSB Showplace, New Plymouth.

Saturday, May 18; 6pm

Sunday, May 19: 2pm.

Adult $25, Senior 65+ $20, Student (with valid ID) $20, Child (8-15 years) $15

Family of four (any combination of adults/children) $70.



■ WIN: The Stratford Press has two family passes to give away to this show. Each pass is for two adults and two children. To enter the draw, simply email editor@stratfordpress.co.nz with The Road That Wasn't There in the subject line. Include your name and contact details. Entries close at noon on Friday, May 17 and we will call the winners that afternoon.