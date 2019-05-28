Lloyd Duffy from Ararata, Taranaki won the Straight Hunt event at the 2019 Tux South Island Championship Sheep Dog Trials at Hanmer Springs.

He's had a good season with huntaway Lord with a second, a third and three fourth placings from eight events in the Taranaki Centre Sheep Dog trials, which was enough to qualify for this year's South Island and New Zealand Sheep Dog Championships.

The trials have a nearly 150 year history, with the first dog trial arguably dating back to Wānaka in 1867. There are reports of trials at Waitangi and Te Aka in 1868, at Wānaka in 1869 and Haldon Station in the Mackenzie Country, in 1870.