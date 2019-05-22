An American country singer and her daughter performed in Stratford earlier this month.

Joni Harms and her daughter Olivia came from Oregon, USA to perform at the Stratford Senior Citizens Hall to more than 100 people. The concert was hosted by New Zealand country singer Joy Adams.

George Worsley, who helps to promote her concerts, says people from all over the Taranaki region and Marton came to the concert.

"They all really enjoyed the show."

Joy sang and told the audience a story during the concert. Joni Harms and Olivia then sang separate songs and a duet.

George says the highlight of the night was when 7-year-old Eltham singer Elizabeth Maindonald preformed a song with Joni and Olivia.

There were CDs for sale at the concert and George says quite a few sold.

"The singing was very professional. It was very enjoyable to listen to."