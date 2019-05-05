Nominations for the annual Stratford District Council Citizens and Youth Citizens

Awards are now open.

Nominations are sought of individuals who live in the Stratford district and have

shown leadership, inspiration or dedication to a cause, contributing to the Stratford

community.

"For more than 25 years, the district has acknowledged those who have given significantly to the Stratford district," Mayor Neil Volzke says. "This is your opportunity to acknowledge and recognise friends, a colleague or someone from your local community group for their contribution."

The 2018 recipients of the awards were John and Pat Herlihy, Kerry Mramor, Allister Thomas, Lachlan Drummond, and Katie Jones.

■ Nomination forms for the 2019 Citizens Awards and Youth Citizens Awards are

available from Council's website: www.stratford.govt.nz, the service centre at the main Stratford District Council building, or the Stratford Library. Nominations close Friday May 31. A presentation evening will be held on Tuesday July 30.