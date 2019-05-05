Comic book fans flooded to Hāwera on Saturday for the town's fourth annual comic-con event.

Children and adults came along dressed as a wide range of super-heroes, super-villains, Jedi and other comic book characters.

Kaleb (captain Metalbeard), Don (Emmett), Dylan (Unikitty) and Sonja (Wyldstyle) at comic con.

Darth Vader and a black Dalek patrolled the street outside the library, but other than the odd squirt of a water pistol at passersby, they were generally peaceful.

Jordyn Buckland (10) had come to Hāwera from Stratford for the event, dressed as a Dalek.

While she was thrilled to see a fellow Dalek at the event, her hopes of making a connection where soon crushed, as the black Dalek informed her "Daleks don't have friends" and fired at her with the water pistol.

A total of 62 people entered the costume parade, emceed by NZME radio announcer Bryan Vickery.

As well as entering the parade, participants also enjoyed a variety of activities, from illustration workshops from Moa Comic Creator James Davidson to watching Manga portrait artist Brittany Piper at work, as well as making a range of crafts.

(l-r) Sisters Ryleigh (8), Olivia (11) and Saige (10) enjoyed a masterclass in illustration from Moa Comic Creator, James Davidson.

South Taranaki District Mayor Ross Dunlop was present - or at least his alter-ego Batman.



Donning the costume for the event, Ross also had his anime portrait drawn by Brittany, as did South Taranaki Chief Executive, Waid Crockett.