Comic book fans flooded to Hāwera on Saturday for the town's fourth annual comic-con event.

Children and adults came along dressed as a wide range of super-heroes, super-villains, Jedi and other comic book characters.

Kaleb (captain Metalbeard), Don (Emmett), Dylan (Unikitty) and Sonja (Wyldstyle) at comic con.
Darth Vader and a black Dalek patrolled the street outside the library, but other than the odd squirt of a water pistol at passersby, they were generally peaceful.

Jordyn Buckland (10) had come to Hāwera from Stratford for the event, dressed as a Dalek.

While she was thrilled to see a fellow Dalek at the event, her hopes of making a connection where soon crushed, as the black Dalek informed her "Daleks don't have friends" and fired at her with the water pistol.

A total of 62 people entered the costume parade, emceed by NZME radio announcer Bryan Vickery.

As well as entering the parade, participants also enjoyed a variety of activities, from illustration workshops from Moa Comic Creator James Davidson to watching Manga portrait artist Brittany Piper at work, as well as making a range of crafts.

(l-r) Sisters Ryleigh (8), Olivia (11) and Saige (10) enjoyed a masterclass in illustration from Moa Comic Creator, James Davidson.
South Taranaki District Mayor Ross Dunlop was present - or at least his alter-ego Batman.

Donning the costume for the event, Ross also had his anime portrait drawn by Brittany, as did South Taranaki Chief Executive, Waid Crockett.

Manga portrait artist, Brittany Piper, draws South Taranaki District Mayor, Ross Dunlop, anime style.
