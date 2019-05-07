Central Tyres Matthew & Co division one Stratford Eltham colts rugby team went to Clifton for their Saturday game.

Streltham found themselves on the back foot pretty quickly with Clifton running in a converted try in the eighth minute. The score was 21-0 to Clifton at half time.

Streltham had an improved second half both defensively and possession. They got some points on the board after 67 minutes.

Regan Coutts busted through the line to get a 7-pointer taking the score to 21 to 7.

Clifton responded immediately with a converted try in the 70th minute, taking the lead to 28-7.

Streltham got the last points of the day after some good forwards work had Aaron Coutts busting over for a try in the 75th minute. Clifton won the match with the final score 28-12.