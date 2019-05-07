On Friday night, Le Dejeuner Catering Stratford Broadway hockey team played the Hāwera Men's hockey team.

With a full squad, Broadway attacked well and kept up a steady pace throughout the first half, only letting in one goal.

After half time, Hāwera stepped up a notch to score again. Broadway tried everything to get ahead but it just was not their day. The final score 3-0 to Hāwera.

Player of the day went to Shaun Nager for defence.

On Saturday, the Matthew & Co Real Estate Stratford B Women's hockey team played an outstanding game against New Plymouth Old Boys (NPOB) B hockey team.

Stratford was unlucky not to score as the attackers worked hard for goals.

An outstanding game for Demi Ward in the goal, and Emma Gernhoefer in defence which earned her Player of the day. Final score 0-0.

The CMK Women's A hockey team took on Masters Women. The final score was no representation of the game played, with Stratford losing 5-2.

Goals scored for Stratford by Chloe Sampson and Lara Williams.

Brian Darth Funeral Services Stratford A Men's hockey team travelled to New Plymouth to take on the Masters Men's hockey team.

With everything in their favour, Stratford dominated the whole game for a 13-0 win.

CMK Stratford Avon Men's hockey team also travelled to New Plymouth to play New Plymouth Boys High School (NPBH) second six hockey team.

Avon displayed some great hockey skills.

A key moment in the game was when Avon turned over a ball from a penalty corner and scored from a length of the field run. Final score 4- 1 to NPBHS.

■ Games this week:

Friday in New Plymouth: Broadway vs NPBHS first six at 8pm

Saturday in Stratford: A Men vs NPOB at 3pm

Saturday in New Plymouth: B Women vs Apex at 1.45pm, A Women vs Northern at 3.15pm, Avon vs NPBH second six at 4.45pm.