What a difference a year makes. Tungsten Legal Stratford Women's football team scored their first win against Peringa United on the weekend, breaking a very long drought.

Having formed only last year after a five-year break, the women's team has developed into a competitive unit combing ages and skills across a wide range.

The game was equally matched, allowing Stratford to put together all that they had been practising.

Their attacking front line had good pace and was supported from the midfield, while the defensive back line held strong. Tungsten Legal Stratford took the game 4-3.

McDonald Stratford Men's division one football team took on the Charrua Kaponga SC over the weekend.

Kaponga has dominated the top of the table so Stratford was aware of what they were against.

Stratford's two goals, one from a penalty, were not enough to overcome Kaponga. The final score went to Kaponga, 5-2.

The division two McDonald Stratford Men's football team went down to Hāwera knowing they were going to have to fight to take the win.

The 4U Solutions Hāwera team dominated scoring within minutes of kick-off. The match was won by Hāwera, the final score 6-2.

The Start of the Youth season was a mixed bag, with Aitkens Transport Stratford under 18 football team beating NPBH Big Dogs team 7-0. Stratford under 15 team lost to New Plymouth Boys High Orange 8-1.

■ Games for this week:

Saturday May 11: McDonald Stratford Men's division one vs Hastings Western Rangers 2:00pm at Skoglund park, Palmerston North.

Sunday May 12: McDonalds Stratford Men's division two vs Inglewood AFC, 12:24pm, Swansea Park, Stratford.

Sunday May 12: Tungsten Legal Stratford Women vs Woodleigh FC Women, 10:30am Swansea Park, Stratford.