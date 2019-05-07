After a decade in the role, Stratford's incumbent mayor has confirmed he doesn't plan to give it away just yet.

At a speaking engagement on Tuesday morning, Mayor Neil Volzke told the group that he planned to seek re-election in the local government elections later this year.

Neil says it was timely to announce his intentions during the speaking engagement.

"I had been asked by a number of people over the past few months if I was standing, so this seemed like a good opportunity to make an announcement and let people know."

Asked whether there would be a larger more formal launch to his Mayoral campaign, Neil says he hasn't planned anything.

"Because to me, it's not about putting on a show, it's about getting on and doing the job."

Neil believes Council has done well under his leadership over the last decade.

"I think I offer a proven track record of getting things done. I bring stability and experience to the role, along with an understanding of council processes and how central government politics work. With a number of exciting projects currently underway, such as the new swimming pool, Stratford needs good leadership."

Neil says he is proud to be Stratford's mayor and apart from some years in Wellington, where he trained and worked as a radiographer at Wellington Hospital, Stratford has always been home.

"I believe it is really important to be in touch with the community, to be well informed about local issues and be able to advocate strongly for the community when required."

Neil has 18 years of Council experience, having first been elected as a councillor in 2001, before being appointed deputy mayor in 2007 and then became mayor after a by-election in 2009.

He says when he first stood for council, he didn't consider running for mayor.

"I never really set out to seek the top job. It just seemed to happen. I had progressed through the ranks, becoming more involved over time and sat on a variety of council committees. That time and experience, as a councillor, has proven invaluable to me now in my role as mayor."

The workload and responsibility made the decision to stand something he put considerable thought into.

"It is a three-year commitment to what is an all-consuming job. The job varies greatly each day, something I find challenging and rewarding."

While Neil stood uncontested in the 2016 election, he says he doesn't think that will be the case this time.

"I fully expect the mayoral role to be contested this time. It is a healthy part of any democratic process to have a contest for all positions on council. Voters should have a choice of candidates and should exercise their right to vote."