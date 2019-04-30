Move over San Diego because Comic Con is coming to Hawera this Saturday 4 May from 10am till 12:30pm, starting at the town library.

South Taranaki District Mayor, Ross Dunlop, is reassuring residents not to be alarmed if they see daleks or storm troopers roaming the Town's cbd, as they are all part of the fun that is South Taranaki's Free Comic Book Day.

Mayor Dunlop will be just one of several hundred comic book enthusiasts who will participate in the day's activities which range from manga portraits to gaming sessions, galaxy rock hunts, illustration workshops, face painting, costume parade, activities for the kids plus much, much more – and don't forget there's also 600 free comics to give away.

"This is the fourth year the event has been running and it continues to go from strength to strength. In past years we've had around 450-500 people come along and this year we've had to expand into the town square because the library is not big enough to accommodate everyone and all the activities," says Mr Dunlop.

"We have people coming from as far away as Te Awamutu in the north and Wellington in the south. Many people dress up and really get into the spirit of the day, it's just a lot of fun," he says.

Mayor Dunlop will be the first to have his portrait drawn in anime style by manga portrait artist, Brittany Piper, followed by the Council's chief executive, Waid Crockett.

The gaming zone is being held at local coffee shop and key event supporter, Caffeinate; while the costume parade will be taking place at 11:45am in the town square.

Bizlink Hawera co-ordinator Cara Hayes, says that due to its popularity the local business association is getting in behind the event.

"Free Comic Book Day has really grown into something quite significant and certainly brings a number of people, colour and vibrancy into the town centre. I can see this event really growing into a major fixture on Hawera's event calendar," says Cara.

To find out more about Free Comic Book Day, check out the South Taranaki LibraryPlus Facebook page.

Events:

Manga Portrait Artist – Brittany Piper

· Your opportunity to put your name in the draw for 1 of 2 chances to have your portrait drawn in anime style

Illustration Workshops - Moa Comic Creator, James Davidson

· 2 sessions – under 12, over 12

· Learn cool character creation and how to draw a comic book

· These are popular sessions each year and always full to overflowing

Comic Cartoonist - John Carr

· 3 sessions throughout the day

· Fun performances that will have children rolling with laughter

Gaming @ Caffeinate

· Demonstration game of Star Wars Legion.

· Board game participation for ages 7 and up.

· Prize for best time of the day at 5 Minute Dungeon ( teams of 4)

Galaxy Rock Hunt

· Hunt for Galaxy rocks hidden in the library, in Caffeinate or in the Town Square

· Prizes for each rock found – 1 per child

Face Painting for Children

· Get your favourite superhero painted

Costume Parade

· Awesome prizes

· Register at Hawera LibraryPlus

· Categories:

o Children under 12

o Over 12 & adult

o Family

Children's activities in the library

· create a lightsabre card

· superhero finger puppets.