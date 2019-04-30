The Stratford Eltham Colts took on the New Plymouth Old Boys over the weekend.

The New Plymouth Old Boys scored three quick tries in the first 20 minutes, making the score 19-0. The Colts then decided to fight back.

A good line out drive resulted in a penalty try before Old Boys kicked a penalty and another try to go into the break 29-7 down.

After half time, the Colts came out firing, putting on a dedicated performance. The Colts dominated the bulk of the second half. Tries scored by Jared Dodunski and Michael Back took the final score up to 39-19 to the Old Boys.

Cullen May received man of the match after proving once again he is built for 80-minute games.