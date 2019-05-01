Horowhenua author Carole Brungar will be in Stratford for a book signing on Saturday.

It isn't Carole's first book signing in Stratford. In 2017 she was in PaperPlus Stratford signing copies of her second novel, The Nam Legacy.

Her latest novel, The Nam Shadow, has already gained attention in the publishing world, and won the Australia/New Zealand/Pacific Rim category in the internationally acclaimed Independent Publisher Book Awards.

The Awards, known as the IPPY Awards, were established in 1996 to recognise excellence in independent publishing worldwide and reward those who exhibit the courage, innovation and creativity to bring about change in the world of publishing.

Carole says The Nam Shadow is the second of her three books to focus on the Vietnam War, following on from The Nam Legacy.

"Where The Nam Legacy focused on the affects of PTSD, The Nam Shadow highlights the consequences of exposure to Agent Orange and other chemicals used during the Vietnam war."

Carole previously told The Stratford Press she had a fascination with the Vietnam War when she was growing up.

"While other teenagers were going out on dates, to parties and things, I was at home watching Tour of Duty and China Beach."

Both The Nam Legacy and The Nam Shadow explore the lives of New Zealanders before, during and after the Vietnam War.

"They make for emotional reading at times, but hopefully they'll make readers think about our veterans. There aren't many New Zealand stories that are set around the Vietnam War, or that explore the consequences of the war, I would like to think that those men and women who went to Vietnam and their experiences as a consequence, are not forgotten."

Carole says she is looking forward to meeting Stratford readers.

"I'm looking forward to meeting the local residents as I know some of them have family members who served in Vietnam."

Carole will be in Stratford Paper Plus on Saturday, May 4 between 11am and 2pm to sign copies of her books and talk with customers.