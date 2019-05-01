

If you are looking for a friendly kitten who loves cuddles, then Pedro could be the perfect pet for you, says Karma Andrews of The Scratching Post.

Now three months old, Pedro and his siblings came to The Scratching Post after being found by someone.

Karma says while he was "quite unwell" when he was rescued, he is now back to full health and ready to be adopted.

Pedro is very friendly and loves people, says Karma, who describes him as being a "smoochy and cuddly lap cat".

As with all kittens available through The Scratching Post, Pedro has been desexed, vaccinated, treated against fleas and worms, vet health checked, and is litterbox trained.

Kittens available for adoption are in store Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays between 10am-2pm, The Scratching Post, 127 Broadway Stratford, ph 027 292 6167